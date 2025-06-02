LIVE music has been filling the air at a heritage harbour in Cornwall.
The group, under musical director Alister Berry, performed shanties and ballads while hundreds of people watched on.
Charlestown Harbour’s season of live music for this year began in the spring with the first group performing being the Lemonaires, from Mylor Bridge, near Falmouth. They sang about Cornish heritage and drew people from all around to gather at the inner harbour.
A spokesperson for the harbour company said at the time: “We look forward to bringing a full schedule of live music across the season, always free of charge, bringing our harbour’s wonderful Cornish heritage to life.”
