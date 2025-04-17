PEOPLE visiting an historic harbour in Cornwall are once more being given free access to the cobbled quayside.
Charlestown Harbour, the UK’s only open 18th century Georgian harbour, is again inviting visitors to explore the quayside without a charge.
The grade II listed inner harbour at Charlestown, near St Austell, is home to a collection of seasonal pop-ups, offering food and drink and retail therapy.
A programme of events will also be running around the inner harbour which will be open to the public until October 31 this year.
Under the present ownership, the inner harbour has been open to the public for a fee in the past.
This year works are being carried out at the UNESCO World Heritage Site on a lockgate regeneration project.