HAVE you ever wondered what a dinosaur might do in a day?
Or what they actually looked like?
What colour were they?
Were they really green like they are in the movies?
The Colour of Dinosaurs is a vibrant, emotionally rich, and wildly entertaining science pop gig that takes you on a journey to uncover the real story of dinosaur colour through music, science, storytelling and spectacle, and it is coming to Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7.
Dr Jakob Vinther, the famous palaeontologist, changed the world with his mind-blowing scientific discovery when he figured out what colour dinosaurs actually were. Now Dr Jakob swaps the lab for the stage alongside five musicians, who through catchy tunes and soaring stories, learn all about Jakob’s roarsome discovery!
The Colour of Dinosaurs brings the story of Jakob’s extraordinary science to life and celebrate everyone’s identities, including disability, cultural identity, and of course, how much we all love dinosaurs!
This joyous and inclusive performance features the incredible talents of Dom Coyote, Lloyd Coleman, Victoria Oruwari, Roxana Vilk, and Harry Miller, who all perform as themselves, sharing authentic stories, reacting to Jakob’s research, and exploring what identity and discovery mean in their own lives.
At the heart of the show is Dee the Psittacosaurus, the most scientifically accurate dinosaur model ever made, recently featured by the BBC. Teased through shadow puppetry, soundscapes, and animations, Dee’s full reveal is a magical and climactic moment that brings audiences of all ages to the edge of their seats. She’s the size of a labrador and impossibly adorable.
The Colour of Dinosaurs is a playful, powerful exploration of science, identity, and our collective love of dinosaurs through a science pop gig for the curious of all ages, performed live by a five-piece band and a real-life palaeontologist. It’s interactive, celebratory, emotionally moving - it entertains and inspires, whilst being inclusive and accessible. There are integrated BSL options, audio description scripts, and pre-show access sessions for those who might need extra support.
Sara Rhodes, CEO and Creative Director at Sterts said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome The Colour of Dinosaurs to Sterts this June! This visually stunning and musically rich piece of gig theatre is a joyful celebration of science, creativity, and self-expression. It captures the values we care about deeply—curiosity, inclusion, and the power of the arts to both educate and inspire. We’re looking forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with audiences of all ages.”
Tickets are on sale now at www.sterts.co.uk
