Sara Rhodes, CEO and Creative Director at Sterts said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome The Colour of Dinosaurs to Sterts this June! This visually stunning and musically rich piece of gig theatre is a joyful celebration of science, creativity, and self-expression. It captures the values we care about deeply—curiosity, inclusion, and the power of the arts to both educate and inspire. We’re looking forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with audiences of all ages.”