DEVON and Cornwall Police will be stepping up their patrols, both on foot and on the roads, as thousands of people prepare to visit Wadebridge for the popular Royal Cornwall Show, which takes place June 5 to June 7 2025.
Inspector Adam Stonehill, who heads up the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area, said: “The event draws thousands of people to Cornwall every year – it’s an amazing sight to see and the event always has a great atmosphere.
“Whilst we anticipate this to be a peaceful event as usual, due to the huge influx of people visiting, we know how important it is for us to be visible to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
“Our presence isn’t about expecting any trouble, but it’s about showing our commitment to keeping the public safe and connecting with our communities.”
Police officers will be carrying out vehicle patrols on key link roads and foot patrols within the showground and surrounding areas during the three-day event.
There will be a Devon and Cornwall Police stand at the event, which will be open to the public to chat with officers, ask questions and receive crime prevention advice. There will also be a number of activities at the stand, including make your own fingerprint key rings and speed reaction tests on the ‘Batak Board’.
Inspector Stonehill added: “If you are attending the show, have a fantastic time and remember to drive carefully, drink responsibly and act safely.”
“If you need to talk to us about something you have seen, or whether it’s just to simply chat to us and meet your local officers then please do so – that’s what we’re here for. Please enjoy yourself if you’re able to go, it’s a great family event.”
Advice for show attendees: Heavy traffic is expected for all three days of the show. Those attending are encouraged to plan their routes in advance.
For those consuming alcohol, make sure to nominate a sober driver or have a plan in place to get home safely. Last year, police arrested five people for drink driving.
Reporting: If you notice any suspicious activity or witness crime and/or ASB taking place at the show, please report this as soon as possible to event security. Police will also be in attendance.
If it’s an emergency or if there is an immediate risk to life, call 999.
