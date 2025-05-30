PROPOSALS for pearl gold window vinyls on a building in a conservation area has been met with concern by Bodmin Town Council.
Mr Thomas Sturgess has applied to Cornwall Council seeking advertisement consent to install pearl gold aluminum signs and pearl gold internal window vinyl prints and other digitally printed pearl gold graphics on the building at 7 Mount Folly, Bodmin in order to provide signage and advertisement for a tanning salon which is set to occupy the premises.
The location was previously the site of the former Barclays Bank in the town, and while the building is not listed, it is within a Bodmin conservation area. The visual impact of the signage is one that has been met with concern by Bodmin Town Council’s planning committee.
At a recent meeting of the committee, councillors discussed the proposals as part of its duty as a statutory consultee – meaning that the council’s views must be considered as part of the planning application.
Cllr Jodie Renals described the signage as being the equivalent of being ‘a cocktail in a country pub.’
Councillors said that the signage, particularly the vinyl window prints were not, in their view in keeping with the conservation area.
Cllr Andy Coppin, the deputy chair of the planning committee and former mayor, referred to a previous precedent involving the arrival of Merlin Cinemas into the town. He said: “When Merlin Cinemas put in the signage for the cinema, they were instructed to tone down their initial plans by quite a bit with Historic England saying that the original plans were too much for Mount Folly.”
Cllr Jeremy Cooper agreed with Cllr Coppin, adding: “We as a council slipped up and this building should have been listed but it isn’t. There is, however increased safeguards in a conservation area and to give credit to the developer, they were asked to retain a commercial frontage and they have.
“However, with this proposed signage, I would personally suggest we ask the committee refer this matter to Cornwall Council’s people who administrate the shop design guide – there needs to be a compromise”.
Cllr Cooper moved the motion with Cllr Pete Skea, chair of the planning committee seconding it.
In the response to Cornwall Council, the committee said: “The Bodmin Town Council Planning Committee has reviewed the proposed signage for 7 Mount Folly, Bodmin, PL31 2DE, and has the following recommendations for the applicant to consider before the Council can offer its support.
“While the building is not listed, it is located within a conservation area, which requires sensitive consideration of design and detailing.
“The Committee notes that Historic England previously requested reduced illumination for a similar proposal at the nearby Merlin Cinema.
“The Committee therefore requests that the applicant: Review the scale, materials, and lighting of all proposed signage against Cornwall Council's Shopfront Design Guide, in consultation with its administrators.
“Seek formal advice from Historic England ‘referring to the Merlin Cinema precedent’ to confirm appropriate levels of illumination, colour schemes, and signage positioning.
“Should these points be addressed, the Committee would be pleased to reconsider the application.”
The plans are being considered under reference PA25/02988.
