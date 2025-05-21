COUNCILLOR Christina Whitty has been re-elected as mayor of Liskeard for a second consecutive term.
In a moment she described as both an ‘honour and a privilege’, Cllr Whitty expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fellow councillors for their continued support.
Councillor David Braithwaite was also re-elected as deputy mayor, reaffirming the leadership team that has served the town over the past year.
Cllr Whitty pledged to continue working hard for the people of Liskeard, saying: “I am truly honoured to serve as mayor of Liskeard. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve started and giving my all to this town I love.”
Her consort, Terry, will once again support her throughout the term, a role he has embraced with dedication.