ANTONY House in South East Cornwall is set to host a lively and engaging summer season, offering a wide range of events for visitors of all ages.
From uncovering centuries of wartime history to exploring blooming gardens and enjoying family games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the stunning National Trust property.
Running daily from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Cornwall in Conflict tells the fascinating story of the Carew family and their role in key conflicts spanning from the English Civil War to the Second World War. Visitors can discover personal stories, view historical artefacts, and explore a treasure trove of militaria from the Antony collection. This powerful exhibition brings local and international history to life. Entry is free with standard admission, and no booking is required.
Garden lovers are invited to take part in Guided Garden Tours on July 27 and August 24 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. These guided walks will highlight the seasonal stars of the Summer Garden, the impressive Champion Trees scattered across the estate and the expert care that goes into maintaining the grounds.
The tours offer a unique opportunity to learn more about the horticultural heritage of Antony. While the tours are included in the admission price, booking is required due to limited spaces.
From July 20 to August 31, Summer of Play returns to Antony, offering daily fun from 12 pm to 5pm. Designed for families, the event includes a variety of outdoor games and activities such as block-building challenges, giant games and tennis matches. It’s a great way to get active, enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time together in the beautiful gardens. No booking is necessary, and all activities are free with normal admission.
With history, nature, and play all on the agenda, Antony House promises an unforgettable summer for all who visit.
