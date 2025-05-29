THE much-loved Trewidland Summer Fayre is making a vibrant return for the first time since before Covid on Saturday, July 5 (11am-4pm).
Held to raise vital funds for the village hall, the event promises a fun-filled day for all ages.
Highlights include a lively Fun Dog Show, with the quirky “Musical Sit” category expected to draw plenty of laughs. The Lions will serve up a sizzling BBQ, alongside craft fairs, traditional stalls, homemade cakes and Millie’s Barista Coffee. Visitors can also enjoy a sweet treat from Dreamy Ice Creamy.
Children and adults alike can try their hand at Welly Wanging, while Looe RNLI will have a stall to raise awareness. A local traction engine and vintage tractor will also be on display, adding nostalgic charm.
