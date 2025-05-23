THE Tregothnan Open Garden Weekend has raised £65,000 to help The Women’s Centre Cornwall, a charity supporting women and girls living with the impact of domestic and sexual abuse.
The exclusive event saw over 4,000 visitors take up the once-a-year opportunity to pass through Tregothnan’s private gates and experience Cornwall’s finest botanical garden.
Renowned as the first place in the UK to grow tea commercially, the private estate near Truro has been home to the Boscawen family since 1334 and each year generously supports nominated charities chosen by the estate.
”We are absolutely delighted and deeply grateful to have been chosen as the main charity for Tregothnan’s Garden Opening Weekend,” comments Jackie May, chief executive officer of The Women’s Centre Cornwall. “With this extraordinary gift we have the opportunity to meet some significant challenges in supporting women and girls and we anticipate kickstarting an exciting new initiative.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to the Tregothnan team for selecting The Women’s Centre Cornwall for this special honour, as well everyone who attended and supported the event. It was a joy to work alongside such passionate and committed people.”
Over the weekend visitors discovered ancient Camellias, mountainous Magnolias and the biggest Rhododendrons in the world, and enjoyed the historic stable yard which transformed into a fabulous food court.
Jonathon Jones, managing director of trading at Tregothnan adds: “It is always a delight to open our gates and see the estate thronged with visitors – especially when it is in aid of such a deserving charity. The Women’s Centre Cornwall has an incredible impact on the lives of so many and we are thrilled to be able to lend a hand by helping to raise vital funds. Thank you to everyone who visited and contributed.”
