EXCITEMENT is ramping up in Camborne as residents prepare for a day of fun, games and fundraising at the Camborne Show on Saturday, July 19.
Established by the Holman family in 1941, the Camborne Show was set up as a way of raising much needed funds for The Red Cross and their work in the care of service personnel and their families during the Second World War.
After much planning, the first Camborne Show took place a year later in 1942 on the August Bank Holiday which in those days was at the beginning of August. Members of staff of Holman’s were encouraged to get involved and help and assist the show. Their carpenters made all of the stands and Holman’s staff and wagons could be seen taking the items down to the show site and erecting them during the week prior to the show.
Last year saw the masses brave the weather to enjoy a wet and windy show, though organisers are hoping this year will bring the sunshine - the icing on the cake for the annual event.
This year, there are a variety of classes for attendees to enter, from the traditional cattle and horse sections, to a flashy vintage car rally.
On top of this, the show is anything but short of entertainment with the classic fairground featuring an inflatable assault course, the chairplanes children’s ride, swing boats, bouncy castles, slides, plenty of sweets and candy floss, and many more stalls.
For those looking to enjoy the summer weather with a drink in hand, there are plenty of musical performances planned, including Jumping Out, Kernow Pipes and Drums, Camborne Brass, and Cadgwith Singers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.