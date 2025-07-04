A MAJOR drugs crackdown across Devon and Cornwall has led to 41 arrests, the seizure of more than £57,000 in cash, and the closure of four suspected county lines, as police intensify efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks operating in the region.
The action formed part of Operation Scorpion, a co-ordinated week of enforcement across the South West, which coincided with County Lines Intensification Week. Forces involved included Devon and Cornwall Police, British Transport Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
In Devon and Cornwall alone, police seized:
- £57,466 in cash
- 64kg of cocaine
- 194.4g of heroin
- 85g of crack cocaine
- 11.6kg of cannabis resin
- 0.5kg of ketamine
- Three vehicles and 19 mobile phones
- Three weapons, including hunting knives
- 8 firearms, including a stun gun and pepper spray
- 15 vulnerable individuals were safeguarded
These results contributed significantly to the regional totals, which saw 106 arrests, 65.7kg of cocaine, 455g of heroin, and nearly £120,000 in cash seized across the South West.
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon & Cornwall Police praised the co-ordinated response, saying: “Our goals during Operation Scorpion 12 were to protect young and vulnerable people from the dual harms of illegal drugs activity.
“Illegal drugs can do great physical and psychological harm, and the criminal gangs associated with their supply have no qualms about who they exploit, coerce, threaten and harm to enable their activities.
“Devon and Cornwall Police has had a very successful Operation Scorpion and crackdown on county lines, and I’d like to thank all of our officers and staff, and our partners for their huge efforts. They will continue this work day in, day out, all year round, in order to make the south west no place for drugs and to safeguard people from the effects of drug related crime.”
The operation also focused on prevention and safeguarding, particularly of children and vulnerable adults being targeted by criminal gangs. Research shows local children are increasingly being used to store or distribute drugs, often under threat or manipulation.
As part of the week’s activity, police engaged with schools and young people to highlight the dangers of illegal drug activity and the risks associated with illegal vapes, which are believed to be used as a recruitment tool by criminals. Officers also partnered with hotels, taxi firms, and delivery services to raise awareness about how drug gangs operate and how to spot exploitation.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez, praised the efforts of law enforcement and the public, adding: “Operation Scorpion demonstrates very clearly the unstinting enforcement work that goes on to close down county lines and to disrupt other drug related crime. This helps us to protect those who are being exploited and to relieve the misery that people tell me they are suffering due to drug dealing and drug abuse.”
Anyone with concerns about drug activity or exploitation is urged to report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or directly to the police via 101.
