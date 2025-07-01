HEALTHWATCH Cornwall has pleaded with the government to not destroy its independent voice after ministers revealed plans to abolish Healthwatch England last week.
As an independent statutory watchdog for health and social care, Healthwatch Cornwall has expressed its deep concern at the proposal.
CEO Debbie Gilbert said: “The patient voice can only be meaningful if it is independent of the system – not embedded within it. Independence has always been at the heart of Healthwatch’s role, and these proposals put that at serious risk.
“Reports suggest that Healthwatch England’s functions could be absorbed into the Department of Health and Social Care – effectively silencing the very voice that exists to challenge and scrutinise that system on behalf of patients. Locally, this would be devastating.
“In Cornwall, our team listens to hundreds of residents every month. We use that feedback to highlight inequalities, raise concerns, and influence change – from mental health services and dentistry access to social care and hospital discharge.
“We are not just another layer of bureaucracy but constructive partners working with the NHS, local authorities, and care providers and our power comes from being able to speak openly and independently when things go wrong.
“Without that independence, there is no watchdog – just another voice lost in the system.”
“Our reports are respected, our voice trusted, and our accountability is to the people of Cornwall – not to government departments or internal NHS structures.
“It is disappointing that such a fundamental change was announced with no consultation, late on a Friday, and in a fragmented way – leaving dedicated Healthwatch staff and volunteers across the country facing deep uncertainty."
The Healthwatch board urges local and national decision-makers to recognise the value of an independent patient voice, protect local Healthwatch services, and ensure communities continue to be heard – not silenced.
