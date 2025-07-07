• A30, from 7pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe exit and entry slip road closure for carriageway resurfacing, exit slip diversion via - A30 westbound to Bolventor, junction and return eastbound and exit at Cannaframe junction, entry slip diversion via - A30 eastbound to Trewint and Rejoin A30 westbound, at Fivelanes junction.