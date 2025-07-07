ST John Ambulance is on the lookout for enthusiastic young people to join its Liskeard Cadet group, part of the local Youth Services Hub.
Open to anyone aged 11 to 17, the group meets every Tuesday and offers a fun, friendly environment packed with activities and opportunities to learn new skills.
The Cadet programme gives young people the chance to train in first aid, take part in team games, build leadership skills and work towards the respected Grand Prior Award.
As part of the programme, cadets explore a wide range of subjects from communication skills and personal development to health education and volunteering.
To find out more about how to join the Liskeard St John Ambulance Cadet group, email: [email protected].
