Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received multiple 999 calls reporting the blaze, which required a large response. Fire crews from Liskeard, Lostwithiel, Callington and Bodmin were deployed, along with water carriers from Liskeard and Wadebridge.
Due to the fire's proximity to the Cornish main line, all train services in and out of Cornwall were halted as a safety precaution.
The line reopened at approximately 8.10pm once the fire was extinguished and the area deemed safe.
