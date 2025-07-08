Pigshill and Clarrick Woods, Torpoint, together with Beat4Autism and Rooted Futures, are behind the new initiative, Active in the Woods, which offers free, inclusive nature-based sessions designed to promote movement, exploration and creativity in a safe, pressure-free environment.
Organisers say the aim is simply to give autistic children the freedom to connect with nature on their own terms. Activities include balance trails, free-form play, nature-led exploration, and hands-on crafting using materials gathered from the woods themselves. There are no expectations, just encouragement.
“This isn’t just a programme, it’s an experience – designed with care, respect and understanding,” said Lizeta Fellows, director of Beat4Autism, who are based in Torpoint.
“Active in the Woods isn’t just about being in nature, it’s about being active in ways that feel joyful, liberating and meaningful. There is no judgement, no pressure, just movement, freedom, fresh air and meaningful engagement with nature. It’s a place where children can simply exist – among trees, birdsong and people who understand.
“Sessions will give each young person the space, autonomy and safety to thrive without judgement. All this unfolds in the most magical setting.
“We recently visited on a breezy, sun-dappled afternoon, and felt deeply honoured to walk those winding paths of ancient trees and pause for a second in the historic beauty of such giants. We can’t wait to bring our autistic guests back across all four seasons.”
Pigshill and Clarrick Woods, a community interest company, has gained recognition for its environmental stewardship and inclusive ethos. Last month, it was named Best Community Woodland at the Royal Cornwall Show.
Beyond awards, its impact is rooted in everyday actions – from donating firewood to families in need to hosting guided sensory experiences for the visually impaired in partnership with iSightCornwall.
The woods are managed sustainably through traditional methods like coppicing and habitat restoration. Volunteers play an active role, learning age-old skills while building benches, bridges and signs from responsibly harvested timber. The result is a landscape that is both functional and deeply connected to its community.
Rooted Futures, a charity that works to connect individuals with nature and self-growth, brings extensive experience in delivering accessible programmes for marginalised groups. Their involvement and a recent grant from Sport England have helped fund Active in the Woods, ensuring the sessions remain free and inclusive for all.
With community at its core, Active in the Woods reflects a growing movement to make outdoor spaces accessible to all, particularly those often left out of traditional recreational opportunities.
To find out more about Beat4Autism and the work they do, visit their website at www.beat4autism.co.uk
