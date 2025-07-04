RESIDENTS at Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home in Callington were whisked away into a world of wonder when the Rainbow Circus CIC rolled into town, bringing with them a whirlwind of colour, laughter and spellbinding entertainment.
The care home, run by Sanctuary Care, was transformed into a big top for the day as performers delivered an energetic show packed with juggling, plate spinning, card tricks, and plenty of surprises.
However, the true showstopper was aerial artist Rosie Rainbow, whose breathtaking stunts drew gasps and applause from both residents and staff.
Following the main performance, the joy continued as the circus team encouraged residents to get involved. Armed with colourful silk scarves and spinning plates, residents gave juggling a try, with laughter echoing through the home as they embraced the fun and challenged themselves with new skills.
One of the most unforgettable moments came when a young performer on stilts made their way through the home’s hallways, drawing wide smiles and delighted reactions from the audience.
This was Rainbow Circus CIC’s first time performing in a care home, and they worked closely with staff to tailor the experience, ensuring it was inclusive, accessible and thoroughly enjoyable for all.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.