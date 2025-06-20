“Whilst confirming that the development was for the conversion of the barn, utilising two of the bays, little other reference (with any certainty) is made to the extent of works required to deliver the scheme as proposed. The three main bays of the existing building are to be retained whilst the smaller western bay is to be demolished. The south east elevation of the central bay is largely open, whilst the north west elevation of the central bay is enclosed by concrete block wall and fibre cement cladding. The roof covering of the central bay is to be retained, whilst the SE and NE elevations are to be removed, leaving a covered communal/courtyard area. Internally, almost no walling exists between the bays, with only a dwarf wall (2.25m high) acting as a divide between the central and south western bay.