They added: “The Site is a verdant plot of 578 square metres in area that was originally mowed lawn but has now, through neglect, become largely overgrown with nettles. As the Site is currently deemed to be agricultural land the PCC believes that all of the work needed to make the plot suitable for use as a graveyard – removal of weeds and self-seeded shrubbery, re-seeding as necessary, minor repairs to walls and fences – could be carried out without the need for planning permission. However, in order to preserve its limited funds, the PCC would prefer to defer the expense of carrying out the tidying up operation until such time as change of use permission for the Site to be used as a graveyard has been obtained.”