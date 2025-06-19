In the application, which is seeking a change of use from class D1 (Place of Worship) to C3 (Dwellinghouse), the trustees said: “The Church has been generally well maintained. However, regular services ceased in May 2018, and the building has not been used since June 2018. In order to avoid deterioration, it would be beneficial for the building to be in regular use. Currently there is low demand for a D1 Place of Worship in the local area, and conversion to a C3 Dwellinghouse would enable the building to continue its life with useful function, rather than remaining derelict. The building is suitable for conversion to a dwellinghouse, which could be achieved with minimal impact to the external appearance of the church