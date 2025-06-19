A pre-application advice enquiry seeking the council’s view on the possibility of converting the now-disused Landulph Methodist Church, Landulph, Saltash has been submitted to the planning authority.
The building’s owners, the Trustees of South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit say that the church, which was built in 1874 is surplus to their requirements and required ongoing maintenance of the building which has been disused since 2018 is beyond their financial means.
In the application, which is seeking a change of use from class D1 (Place of Worship) to C3 (Dwellinghouse), the trustees said: “The Church has been generally well maintained. However, regular services ceased in May 2018, and the building has not been used since June 2018. In order to avoid deterioration, it would be beneficial for the building to be in regular use. Currently there is low demand for a D1 Place of Worship in the local area, and conversion to a C3 Dwellinghouse would enable the building to continue its life with useful function, rather than remaining derelict. The building is suitable for conversion to a dwellinghouse, which could be achieved with minimal impact to the external appearance of the church
“Landulph Methodist Church is set on the outskirts of Cargreen in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Surrounded to the north and east by private residences and large gardens, to the south by the road to Cargreen, and to the west by a farmed field, with houses and a school just beyond. The church and adjoining schoolroom are set within a level plot with gardens, and a grass and gravel parking area. There's a pair of garages in the southwest corner of the plot.
“The church is now redundant, and the trustees wish to sell it with the benefit of a Planning Pre-Application for conversion to a single dwelling. External walls are of limestone rubble with stone dressings to the church and brick dressings to the Sunday school. Internally they are plastered. The stone dressings to the outside have at some time in the past been rendered, possibly due to deterioration of the underlying stone. These are best left undisturbed though there are some cracks to the entrance door moulding that could be repaired with a flexible filler prior to redecoration.
“The aim of the conversion is to enable a new use that ensures the future of the building whilst preserving as much of its character and history as possible. As it will constitute a change of use, in terms of the Building Regulations there are a number of issues that will need to be addressed. Although its listed status will provide a degree of exemption, it will be good practice to adhere to the regulations as closely as possible. The underlying principle is to avoid any damage to the fabric of the building and ensure that any new works are ‘undo-able’.”
The trustees of the church added that the future of the church’s striking organ will be secure if the plans go ahead, continuing: “The organ is scheduled to be restored and used in another church. The pews will be salvaged for resale and the pulpit and one or two of the pews could be reused in the entrance and hall to preserve the heritage of the church.
“If a change of use cannot be made the Methodist Circuit Trustees will be saddled with ongoing costs to maintain and repair a building that they have no use for. The best way to ensure the future of the building is to transfer the care to someone who has a vested interest in maintaining it hence this application to convert it to a single dwelling.
“The principal rationale of this design is that it respects the architectural detailing and history of the building, and the change of use ensures that it will continue its life with a useful function. The intention is to preserve and uplift the quality of the property, maintaining its heritage assets and leaving it in a better state than it was found.”
