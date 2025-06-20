A MANHUNT is underway after a high-performance Audi R8 was involved in a dramatic police pursuit through South East Cornwall on Thursday night, during which the vehicle rammed two police vehicles and caused damage to a local business before fleeing the scene.
Police confirmed the incident began in the Polperro area, where the Audi R8 was spotted driving dangerously and refused to stop for officers. In a “reckless” attempt to evade capture, the driver rammed both a marked police car and a police van, damaging both, and then damaged a shop before fleeing the area at speed.
Multiple police units were deployed, supported by the Devon and Cornwall Police helicopter, in a bid to track down the fleeing vehicle.
The car was later discovered abandoned in Saltash and has since been seized, but the occupants had already fled, sparking a major search to locate those responsible.
Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for information in relation to the incident.
In a statement, they wrote: “Enquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information which may assist our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 981 of June 19.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.