A MOTORCYLIST has been seriously injured following a crash on the A30
Police were called at 11.10am on Friday, June 27 following a multi-vehicle collision on the A30 eastbound at Bodmin.
The collision involved two cars a motorcycle near Jamaica Inn.
Following the incident, ambulance, air ambulance and fire attended the scene alongside police. .
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The male motorcycle rider has sustained a serious leg injury.
“His female passenger has also suffered a leg injury which is not believed serious.”
As a result of the incident, the eastbound carriageway between Temple and Codda is closed.
