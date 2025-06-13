It was noted by the planning officer: “The three dwellings have now been built on site. There appear to be a number of changes from the approved plans to the 'as-built' construction. This Section 73 application seeks to vary the approved plans with the submission setting out the variations built to amend the access junction, which include sections of removed roadside hedge and amendments to the internal hard surfacing. The Planning Statement does not make reference to this within the submission but the submitted plans also show there has been a change to the finished floor levels of the dwellings, so whilst not explicitly referenced within the Statement, given the changes to the finished floor levels are shown on the plans submitted for approval, these changes must also be considered under this application.