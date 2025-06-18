A PROPERTY in Liskeard has been closed for a period of three months amid persistent anti-social behaviour.
The Liskeard Police neighbourhood team of Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that it successfully applied for a court order to close the property on Baytree Hill in the town after it became ‘associated with significant and persistent disorder’.
It was achieved by the neighbourhood team working with the Devon and Cornwall Police legal services team and Cornwall Council’s anti-social behaviour team. The order was successfully applied for after a hearing on Tuesday, June 17 at Cornwall Magistrates Court.
Announcing the news, Liskeard’s policing team said that in their view, anti-social behaviour causes harm to the community, adding that they will continue to work with their partners and the community to put a stop to it and will take enforcement action where it is necessary.
It comes amid a number of closure orders applied for by Devon and Cornwall Police in recent weeks, with two properties on Berries Avenue in Bude also being closed recently after reports of anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The Liskeard Police neighbourhood team, working with Devon and Cornwall Police legal services team and Cornwall Council’s anti-social behaviour team, have been successful in their application to Cornwall Magistrates Court, for a premises closure order for a property on Baytree Hill, Liskeard.
“The premises, which was associated with significant and persistent disorder, is now closed for a period of three months. Anti-social behaviour harms our community. We will continue to work with our partners and the community to put a stop to it and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary.
“If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour please report this to the Police via 101 or by using the Devon and Cornwall Police website.”
