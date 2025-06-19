Cornwall Council, representing Britain’s Leading Edge, has signed a new agreement with the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) to work together on key issues that matter to rural communities.
The agreement, signed at The Royal Cornwall Show, builds on strong existing ties between the two organisations, aiming to strengthen partnership working on key rural priorities such as renewable energy, resilient food supply, nature and biodiversity, devolution, and rural economies.
Deputy leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Adam Paynter, signed the agreement on behalf of Britain’s Leading Edge, alongside Victoria Vyvyan, president of the CLA.
Cllr Paynter has said that he hopes the partnership will build a ‘stronger collective voice’ on issues including farming.
He said: “This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to championing rural communities and businesses across the UK.
“By working together, we can make sure that government understands the unique challenges and opportunities faced by places like Cornwall and the people whose lives and livelihoods are impacted by policy set in London.
“I am delighted that this partnership will help us bring a stronger, collective voice on critical issues like renewable energy, farming, and the visitor economy.”
CLA president Victoria Vyvyan commented: “Rural local authorities have vast economic, environmental and social potential but they also face very distinctive challenges. The rural economy is 16 per cent less productive than the national average. If you close that gap, up to £43-billion could be added to the Gross Value Added (GVA) of England alone.
“If the rural economy is to succeed, it is important for our voices to be heard, and one of the ways we can achieve this is by working in partnership. It is for this reason why the Country Land and Business Association has signed an agreement with Britain’s Leading Edge – a nationwide initiative which originated in Cornwall.
“By combining our knowledge, we can push for change and remove the barriers to economic growth that exist in the countryside. As an organisation, our aim is to help unlock the potential of the rural economy. We are delighted to show our support for Britain’s Leading Edge as it highlights the contribution that rural regions can make to a sustainable economy.”
The agreement outlines areas of mutual interest, including renewable energy, food security, nature and biodiversity, devolution, planning and infrastructure, and the visitor economy. It aims to ensure both organisations continue to share knowledge, best practice, and collaborate on evidence-based policy work.
The council has explained that regular meetings will be held to monitor progress and explore further opportunities to support rural communities.
Britain’s Leading Edge is a group of councils that speak up for rural areas often overlooked by government. They work to attract investment in areas like renewable energy, food security, and devolution to help local economies.
The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) represents thousands of landowners, farmers, and rural businesses in England and Wales. It works to support rural communities, promote sustainable land use, and grow the rural economy.
