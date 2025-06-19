PRIOR approval for the conservation for part of an agricultural shed into a dwelling is unlikely to be approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Borthwick applied to the local authority for pre-application advice for the conversion of one end of a barn into a two to three bedroom, off grid, single floor dwelling on land to the north of Kit Hill Farm, Launceston Road, Callington.
In the response by a case officer at Cornwall Council’s planning department, it was noted that it was unlikely that conversion of part of the building would be supported, either through the Class Q prior approval process, whereby redundant agricultural buildings can be converted in certain circumstances or if it was through a full planning application.
The council told the applicants: “The existing building is not considered to be of any architectural merit and is not considered to afford a positive contribution to the character of this rural area. It would appear from google imagery that the barn may be visible from the access lane/highway to the east, however public views of the site would appear to be relatively limited. Nonetheless, this does not mean that the conversion of this building would lead to an 'enhancement within the immediate setting'.
“To convert the building to a dwelling would inevitably introduce a sense of domesticity through the addition of residential paraphernalia and alterations to the building itself, whereby the insertion of windows would lead to increased light spill within this rural setting.
“I feel the proposed conversion to a dwelling would result in a building, which would be incongruous within its immediate setting, and would not be comparable in visual terms to the existing lawful use of the site. Following this, I feel the intensified use of a dwelling at the site, which regardless of design would offer a more domestic appearance to both the building and site from what is existing, will result in harm to the natural environment and the current rural character of this landscape.
“For the reasons above, I am of the view that the conversion of the dwelling via a Class Q route would not gain consent as outlined above. In relation to Policy 7 for the retention, conversion and intensified use of this building as a dwelling, I am also of the view that the building would not accord to the criteria within Policy 7 and would not lead to an enhancement to its immediate setting, regardless of any design offered.”
