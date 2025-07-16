A CORNISH drama group made up of learning disabled adults had a full house when they performed their annual summer show.
Wadebridge Drama Llamas, based at the Resource Centre in Wadebridge, have spent the last year preparing for their summer showcase, which is a popular event in the town’s calendar and well supported.
This year’s performance, A Night at the Musicals, saw those supported at the Resource Centre, operated by learning disability charity Hft, sing and dance to classics including Singing in the Rain, Mamma Mia and Fiddler on the Roof.
Darren, who took centre stage for the Gene Kelly classic, said: “I just love acting and singing.
“I sing all the time – and I really love being part of the Drama Llamas and look forward to our meeting every week.”
Colin transformed into Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, performing the show’s theme tune.
“I loved being Del Boy,” he said.
“The audience were clapping and cheering.”
The Drama Llamas group, which launched nine years ago, rehearses every Thursday.
This year’s theme for their performances, ‘A Night at the Musicals’, was chosen by the members, with each picking a different song to perform.
The summer show attracted a capacity audience at Wadebridge Social Club.
As well as performing, the group makes all the costumes, sets, and props needed for the show on a Thursday afternoons at the Resource Centre.
They were supported by support workers Jennifer Grout-Collister, Lynsey Crowley, Beth Yelland and Taylah Adams.
Colleague Lee Clark – a local artist – led on the set design which included a carboard cut out of the Trotter family’s legendary yellow three wheeler.
The show raised £200 in ticket sales which will be ploughed back into the drama group’s next production.
Support Worker Jennifer Grout-Collister said: “We’re immensely proud of the effort that the cast put in to make this show a fantastic success.
“Just over a year of rehearsals, costume and prop making all came together in the perfect way on the day.
“Now we start all over again and work towards the next production.”
The production took place ahead of Learning Disability Week.
Learning Disability Week, an annual event spearheaded by Mencap and supported by Hft, is an opportunity to shine a light on the experiences and achievements of individuals with learning disabilities.
This year, the theme is ‘Do You See Me’ with the campaign directly challenging the barriers that continue to prevent learning disabled people from fully participating in everyday life.
Its aim is to ensure that people are not only seen, but also truly heard and valued within their communities.
It is an opportunity to highlight their talents, skills and the positive impact they have on their communities, working to challenge misconceptions and break down the stigma which still exists.
If anyone would enjoy being part of the Drama Llama group or anyone who would like to support its activities, the resource centre can be contacted on 01208 815614.
