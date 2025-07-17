SALTASH Leisure Centre is inviting the local community to a free open weekend, offering taster sessions in swimming, gym and fitness classes for all ages.
The event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday (July 19-20), includes everything from strength and conditioning and pilates classes to baby swim sessions and gym tasters.
Families can enjoy "Swim for All" in both pools, while kids can swim for just £1 on Sunday morning.
Highlights include the Swimbies sessions for children aged three months to two years, a Swim School & Water Safety taster for 5–11-year-olds, and adult and junior gym trials for ages 11+. Visitors can also receive free health checks in the newly refurbished gym.
With trained instructors on hand and no cost to try activities, the weekend offers a perfect opportunity to explore the centre’s facilities.
