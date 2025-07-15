Organisers declared the day a “resounding success,” with another bumper footfall, an electric atmosphere and a showground packed with livestock, entertainment and community pride.
Held on Saturday, July 12, the event lived up to its historic milestone, blending traditional farming roots with modern family fun. Glorious July weather drew large crowds from across Cornwall and beyond in huge numbers.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” said Beckie Breyley, show secretary. “To our exhibitors, traders, sponsors, members, judges, volunteers, stewards, and of course everyone who came along – your support means the world and is what keeps this show thriving year after year.
“The sun certainly made itself known (perhaps a little too well at times), but it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the day. We hope they all had a great time.”
Across the expansive showground, visitors were treated to a colourful mix of livestock competitions, live music, arena shows and local food and craft stalls. The Main Ring was a highlight throughout the day, showcasing everything from terrier racing and the tractor dancing display to the always-popular vintage tractor parade.
Crowds gathered in the Countryside Arena to meet and learn about a wide range of animals including goats, pigs, ponies and, for the first time, giant tortoises, who were surprise favourites with children and adults alike.
Official proceedings were opened by show president Gerry Masters, alongside Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, who both praised the show for its longevity and community value.
Just one of the many competitors in the cattle section at the 2025 Liskeard Show. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography)
Local producers filled the food marquee, offering everything from artisan cheese and homemade chutneys to locally brewed cider and freshly baked goods. In the craft tent, handmade jewellery, homeware and artwork celebrated Cornish creativity.
Another popular attraction was History Marquee, where showgoers were able to step back in time to explore a collection of photographs, newspaper clippings, past schedules and show catalogues.
Show chairman, Colin Dymond, added: “As a committee we couldn’t have asked for a better day. Each year the show seems to get bigger and better – with the aim of trying to add one of two new things. This year we had the giant tortoises, which were very popular, and we also had pigs back for the first time in years.
“To put on a show like this, however, takes a huge amount of work and I’m very thankful to so many people for the effort they put in. Everyone has a job, everyone knows their job and it all comes together like it does. Already we’ve started our planning for next year’s show, so it never stops!”
Among the main winners at the show were:
Cattle Supreme Beef Champion: Trewint Jill 630 – Messrs PS and AP Rowe.
Cattle Supreme Dairy Champion: Whitsand Lineman Flora – Mr Peter Blake and Mrs Sarah Blake.
Sheep Supreme Champion: Brandon Roth (Suffolk Sheep).
Horse Supreme Champion: Cooltime Joker – Mr S Ford.
