The event will be held at Saltash Working Men’s Club, with doors opening at 6pm and the quiz kicking off at 7pm. Entry is £3 per person and teams can include up to six people.
A fully stocked bar will be open throughout the evening, and a cash raffle will add to the night’s excitement.
Popular local quiz master Neill Kelliher has created a one-off quiz especially for the occasion, promising an entertaining and challenging evening for all participants.
Firefighters hope the event will bring the community together for a good cause while also helping support their work at the station.
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone for what should be a fun and friendly evening,” said a spokesperson for Saltash Community Fire Station. “It’s a great opportunity to support your local crew while enjoying a great night out.”
No booking is required, just turn up on the night with your team, some cash and your thinking caps.
