MAKER with Rame Community Hall are welcoming Craig Ogden on Saturday, September 6.
Craig Ogden will be performing Vivaldi, Piazzolla, Yoshimatsu, Lovelady and Child.
A household name to listeners of Classic FM and BBC Radio 3, both critically and popularly acclaimed with a string of number one recordings to his name, Craig is one of the most successful classical guitarists of his generation.
His relaxed style of concert presentation, the diversity of his chosen repertoire and his virtuosity have made him a firm favourite with audiences. Audiences can be amazed by his incredible skills on the guitar, along with his warmth and sense of humour that charms everyone.
Craig has an international career as a soloist and chamber musician in recital, a prolific recording artist and as a concerto soloist with orchestras around the world.
To book tickets, visit: wegottickets.com/event/644165
