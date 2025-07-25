THE leader of Cornwall Council has confirmed he has formally signed the decision notice which reverses the planned privatisation of Cornwall’s car parks.
A number of car parks had been set to be signed over to the council’s arms length management company Corserv with the aim of contracting them out to private car park operators under proposals from the previous administration.
The proposals affected 19 car parks across Cornwall, and the decision to axe the plans was announced shortly after the Cornwall Council elections in May.
One car park, at Pentire Headland will be devolved to Cornwall Heritage Trust.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council said: “When I became leader of Cornwall Council, one of the first actions I took was to scrap the previous administration’s plan to transfer 19 Council‑owned car parks to Corserv Solutions Ltd; a move that risked higher fees, reduced public oversight, and weakened community access.
“I have formally signed the decision notice that confirms and finalises the reversal of that decision.
“These car parks will now remain in public control, managed by Cornwall Council for the benefit of our residents, local businesses, and visitors.
“One key exception is Pentire Headland Car Park, which, within this decision, will be devolved to Cornwall Heritage Trust. This ensures the site is managed by a respected local charity with a strong track record of protecting Cornwall’s heritage and landscape.
“This outcome reflects our values of putting community first, protecting public assets and promoting local accountability.
“A huge thank you to the residents, town councils and campaigners; especially those involved in the “Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off” campaign who stood up and made their voices heard. Your efforts helped make this decision possible.
“We’re building a fairer, more transparent Cornwall; where key services and spaces stay where they belong: with the people of Cornwall.”
