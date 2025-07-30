AN unauthorised encampment on Warfelton Field in Saltash has now left the site following enforcement action by Cornwall Council and Saltash police – with officers publicly thanking the local community for their patience and support during the disruption.
The field, owned by Cornwall Council, was occupied last week without permission. The council issued a formal direction to leave, setting a deadline of 4pm on Sunday, July 27. When that deadline passed without compliance, the council began the legal process of eviction, a move that required securing a court date.
With the situation ongoing and public concern growing, the Saltash Neighbourhood Policing Team gathered evidence on Monday (Jul 28) showing that the encampment was causing “significant disruption and significant distress” to the local community. Following confirmation that the site was being occupied without consent, police exercised powers under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to serve a Notice to Leave.
The notice, which carried the risk of arrest and vehicle seizure for non-compliance, was successful – with the encampment vacating the site overnight.
In a statement, the Saltash Police praised local residents for their co-operation, saying: “We would like to thank the public for your support with this. Please continue to report any concerns to the Police.”
