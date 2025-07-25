CARADON Youth Theatre (CYT) is looking for a new musical director to join its creative team.
The musical director will be an integral part of the team and work alongside director Nic Early, tech director Alan Collings, choreographer Izzy Collings, along with support from one of CYT's past MDs Ollie Jones and vocal coach Jonathan Lewseyl.
CYT will be beginning its ninth year in September and director and founder Nic is looking forward to the year ahead.
He said: “I am so happy that this fabulous company is going from strength to strength, we will be staging our fourth production of 2025 in December - which is incredible and just need the right person to complete the creative team!”
“We have such an amazing and talented team and our new MD will benefit from a positive and joyful working environment. I'm delighted that Ollie, who is now at Kings college in London, still works with us remotely, providing such valuable support.”
The role, which is paid, will see the new MD work with over 40 young performers from the community and help them find their voice, grow in confidence and being part of high quality shows.
Nic continued: “It is an honour to be a part of, and to impact so many young people's lives at a time when this is really needed.' Nic says 'I'm so grateful for such a caring and professional team at CYT and also the ongoing support from our community - we are all having the best time!”
CYT stages three productions a year, usually at Liskeard Public Hall and rehearses at the Liskerrett Centre.
Applications and enquiries are welcomed from anyone aged 17 and over who is a competent pianist (grade 8+) and singer. Those who want to apply can email: [email protected]
