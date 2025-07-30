Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident in the early hours of Tuesday, July 22, sending multiple crews to tackle a fire involving a large amount of general waste.
The building was later deemed unsafe by a structural engineer and firefighters adopted a controlled burn strategy, meaning the fire is being monitored but crews cannot enter the building.
Biffa, which owns the site, is working to appoint a contractor to demolish the structure which will allow access to the fire.
Cornwall Council, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Biffa are continuing to monitor smoke in the area.
As a precaution, nearby residents are advised to stay indoors where possible, and keep windows and doors closed.
Anyone with health conditions that may be worsened by smoke should contact their GP, or call NHS 111.
Scott Brown, station manager at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The stack of waste where the fire broke out is 15-20 metres in height and contains a huge amount of general waste.
“This is a very complex incident, and we are working with partners to ensure it can be brought to an end as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we ask that residents follow the advice to keep their windows and doors closed.”
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for Community Wellbeing and Public Health at Cornwall Council, added: “I’d like to thank all the firefighters who have worked on this incident and helped contain the fire.
“I appreciate how frustrating this situation is for residents living nearby, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.”
