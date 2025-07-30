CORNWALL Council’s cabinet has formally endorsed a bold new set of priorities designed to tackle the Duchy’s biggest challenges and unlock its potential for the benefit of all who live and work here.
The priorities - shaped by what residents have said matters most - focus on creating strong communities, affordable homes, a resilient economy, better transport, and a cleaner, greener Cornwall. They also commit the council to supporting families, improving health and wellbeing, and ensuring that every pound spent delivers maximum value.
The priorities comes as the new minority administration, comprising of Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors, seeks to put its stamp on its tenure leading the unitary authority after the elections in May 2025.
Announcing six priorities and principles that the authority says will guide its work through until May 2029 and will include pledges to build more affordable homes, make Cornwall ‘clean and green’, a better economy, efforts to improve child services and health in addition to implementing a connected, safe transport network across the Duchy.
Cornwall Council leader, Cllr Leigh Frost, said: “At full council last week, we spoke honestly and clearly about the challenges facing Cornwall - from housing to health, from transport to wellbeing.
“But we also spoke with confidence about where we’re going. Now, cabinet takes the next step by adopting a clear-eyed, common-sense set of principles to guide our work.
“These priorities are about building a better Cornwall - not just managing decline or patching holes, but shaping a brighter future for one and all.”
The council’s six priorities are:
- Strong, safe, vibrant communities, with more decent and affordable homes
- A clean, green Cornwall, with healthy rivers and seas
- A resilient economy creating good jobs and fair opportunities
- A caring place for families, where every child can thrive
- Healthy and active people supported to live well at every stage of life
- Connected, reliable, safe transport that works for the people of Cornwall
Cllr Frost added: “These priorities reflect our belief in Cornwall’s potential, and our determination to realise it. They are rooted in the values that guide us - fairness, ambition, inclusion and respect - and in a deep sense of place and purpose.”
The cabinet’s endorsement comes a week after Cornwall Council announced its intention to push for formal recognition as the UK’s fifth nation.
Cllr Frost has since written to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister outlining the case for greater funding, representation, and decision-making powers for Cornwall.
“This isn’t about independence,” he said. “It’s about taking control of our own destiny and ensuring decisions about Cornwall are made here in Cornwall - not hundreds of miles away in Westminster.”
The priorities also include a strong environmental message, with the leader calling on residents and visitors to show care and respect for Cornwall’s fragile landscape during the busy summer season.
“Cornwall is beautiful, but vulnerable,” said Cllr Frost. “Please take your litter home, leave no trace, and follow safety advice - especially on our beaches. Let’s all do our bit to protect the place we love.”
