THE operator of Bodmin’s two General Practitioner (GP) medical practices have confirmed when they hope that construction will begin on a long awaited new doctor’s surgery.
Bosvena Health, which operates the merged Stillmoor House and Carnewater doctors surgeries in the town, has said that it is anticipated that construction on the new health centre on land adjacent to Cornwall Council’s Chy Trevail offices is set to begin towards the end of 2025.
In an announcement to patients, the medical practice’s management has said that it plans to undertake preliminary drainage works within the site boundary from Monday, August 4. The drainage works will ‘ensure the site is properly prepared’ for the main construction date.
The progress of the construction works comes weeks after issues which had led to repeated delays on the surgery’s construction were resolved with intervention from the MP for North Cornwall.
A spokesperson for Bosvena Health said: “We would like to inform you that preliminary site works will commence at the new Bosvena Medical Centre site on Monday, August 4 2025 and will continue for approximately two weeks. These works will involve drainage works within the site boundary.
“Please note: These are preliminary works only and do not represent the commencement of the main construction phase of the new medical centre, which is anticipated to commence late 2025. The purpose of these drainage works is to ensure the site is properly prepared for the main construction phase, which will begin at a later date.
“We understand that you may be eager to see the full construction works begin, and we appreciate your patience. We will provide a further update with detailed information regarding the start of the main construction works well in advance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.