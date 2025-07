Cllr Leigh Frost, the council’s leader, while welcoming the three-year funding strategy, said it was unfortunate and “annoying” that the full funding wouldn’t be seen until the final year. He added: “Government is demanding that we maximise council tax every single year. We can’t continue to do this forever. People were struggling three years ago let alone in four years’ time, and I think it’s outrageous that Government hasn’t taken the initiative to tackle council tax in a meaningful way.”