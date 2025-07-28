The Humane League (THL UK) has said that any farm raising ‘frankenchickens’, that is chickens bred to grow extremely large extremely quickly. While it is a method for chicken producers to raise chickens from chick to slaughter weight in just 35 days, campaigners say that the unnatural weight maximises profit but comes at the expense of the life quality of the chickens with muscle diseases, bone deformities and burns from lying in their own waste.