Users of Siblyback reservoir on Bodmin Moor are reportedly avoiding the car parks following problems with new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.
He appealed, and private parking company Smart Parking said they would put everything on hold while his case was investigated. However, his case was sent for debt recovery with the costs spiralling to £170 and the threat of bailiffs.
Bryan is still receiving reminders to pay the fine to avoid further action.
He said: “I did pay for parking but I paid for Car Park 2 instead of Car Park 1 by mistake. When challenged that there are no signs displayed that tell you which car park is which, SWLT cancelled my fine. The company that South West Lakes Trust have contracted parking to are not fit for purpose.”
Other locals are hesitant to return to the site after receiving unfair parking invoices. Anne Holbrook says that she’s scared to return to the site in case it happens again.
She said: “The cafe was beautiful. The best breakfast I'd had in ages. The stress it caused me was awful and I think of myself as a strong person.
“I appealed to Smart Parking thinking a sensible human would see that my ticket was valid but had the first three letters of my registration missing but no. My only mistake was not to check the ticket, but then who does?”
Anne joined a Facebook group to get advice on unfair parking fines, and said: “I'm all for fighting for fairness and justice, especially when people can't afford to eat and then have to pay a £100 parking fine. It's just awful.”
South West Lakes Trust says it relies on car parking income, which brings in about 6.5 per cent of its income to look after the lakes and reservoirs for visitors and wildlife.
Non-payment of car parking charges is an issue at some of their lakes and the reason for the rollout of ANPR technology at the first of their lakes at Argal in December 2022 and Roadford Lake and Siblyback in 2024.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “The ANPR is operated by Smart Parking on behalf of South West Lakes Trust. Smart Parking are responsible for ANPR signage and any enforcement action.
“If you are a regular visitor, you might want to consider becoming a Friend of South West Lakes Trust, which costs from £35 a year. This will provide you with a car parking pass for the year, for all our car parks across the South West, whilst supporting our important work.”
It says ANPR encourages people to pay for parking and the technology will hopefully also deter fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.
