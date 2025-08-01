A ROAD in Bodmin which has been closed since the turn of the year has reopened after building works were completed.
Crinnicks Hill in Bodmin was closed in January after part of the frontage of the historic building at the foot of the hill where it intersects with Mount Folly and St Nicholas’ Street, known locally as the Roundhouse, came off.
After emergency works to replace the lintels on the building began, it became clear that there were other issues with the building which needed to be addressed.
In an update for residents, a representative of the company which has been undertaking the works on behalf of the building’s owner explained the reasons why the project was delayed from completion, leading to a lengthy closure of the adjacent Crinnicks Hill road.
It was revealed that part of the challenges related to complexities with the shape of the building, its location and the structure of the historic property, which was converted to residential use some time ago.
A spokesperson for Anned Ltd said: “Crinnicks Hill update: You will notice we are starting to remove all the scaffolding today (July 31) and will have the road open for the weekend (August 1). It has been a long and difficult process. A large part of the reason for taking so long is the shape of the building, the location and the structure.
“While we would have preferred for it to have been completed much sooner, health and safety of my staff and the public was more important than rushing a job just to open a road sooner.
“I would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding and to thank Bodmin Town Council and Highways England for their support and help. Again my apologies for the delay and thank you, especially to the people of Bodmin and our Crinnicks Hill neighbours.”
