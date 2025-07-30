THE Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) is appealing for new volunteers and two additional trustees to help support its growing range of activities for young people in the town.
Following the recent purchase of The Vault Youth Centre, which now provides a permanent home for the charity, CYPG is expanding its services, but urgently needs more community members to step forward.
“Without volunteers, we simply cannot support the range of activities we want to provide,” said Paul Carey, chair of CYPG. “Whether it’s helping at drop-in sessions or assisting with our minibus, every role is vital to keeping our services running.”
The group is also seeking to strengthen its governance team by recruiting two new trustees with a good understanding of young people and a passion for community development.
Volunteers play an essential role in delivering CYPG’s popular youth activities, including twice-weekly sessions that regularly attract 30 to 60 young attendees. The group has plans to increase session frequency and introduce new workshops, but says these plans are dependent on gaining more volunteer support.
In June, CYPG celebrated the success of their long-standing fundraising campaign to purchase their youth centre, which is located in Fore Street. Support came from the community, local organisations and funders, including Callington Town Council and Cornwall Council.
Cornwall Council’s support of £100,000 came through the Community Levelling Up Programme, which is part of the Good Growth Programme, which is delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The funding helped not only to secure the long-term lease of the building, but will also be used to improve electrical systems and the installation of fire safety doors.
Those interested in helping shape the future of Callington’s youth services – either as a volunteer or trustee – can get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling Paul direct on 07904 269495.
