Saturday, August 2 saw the grand finale of this week-long event with a wonderful procession of self-built floats setting off from Hannafore at around 6.30pm.
This was the hugely anticipated parade featuring local groups, businesses and organisations all in fancy dress and riding either on, or alongside, their innovative floats through West Looe, across the bridge and into town to the sound of St Pinnock Brass Band.
The final destination was the beachfront where the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow team, Reggae Show presenter Steve Podger and myself, were already playing to a growing crowd in the bright evening sunshine.
As the parade reached the beachfront the huge crowds filled every corner to support the amazing efforts of the participants who were both large in number and extremely vocal, this was a wonderful effort by all involved.
Looe Lions President Nigel White took to the mic to announce the parade floats that were judged most worthy of recognition with Looe mayor, Cllr Stephen Remington presenting the trophies.
1st Looe Sea Scouts took first place with second place going to the Looe Pioneers team followed in third by Barbican Pre-School. The individual 'Best Performance' award went to Looe Sailing Club. It may seem like an old cliche to say that everyone deserved a prize but it really was a measure of the standard and effort made that they actually all did!
As with last year we were very pleased to see the crowd lingered after the presentations to enjoy the warm weather and party music.
It was a fabulous event to wrap up the festivities with much credit due to the team of volunteers and supporters that make up the Looe Lions and who are at the heart of so many wonderful events in the town and elsewhere locally.
The Magic Court of Kilmimorth Woods
If participating in the traditional Furry Dance on the opening day of the Looe Carnival week and parading through town as part of the final parade wasn't enough, Sheila Brock and her team at Sheila's School of Dance also managed to squeeze in three consecutive nights of their original performance of 'The Magic Court of Kilmimorth Woods' at the Jubilee Centre Duloe.
The lovely Mrs A and myself were, once again, invited as VIP guests for the opening night and were thrilled to see yet another well-choreograped production with dancers aged between four and 18 years having a wonderful time.
The energy and hard work put in by all involved, be it the dancers or backstage team, is inspiring and an audience of parents, grandparents and other local supporters were left thoroughly entertained each and every evening.
Local radio presenters
Liskeard and Looe Radio are always looking for new and enthusiastic individuals who feel they could join our team of presenters.
We invite interest from anyone with a passion for music who feels they could, with the training we offer, present their own regular show LIVE from our studio in Liskeard.
