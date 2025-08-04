Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm June 11 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout - lane closures and two-way traffic lights electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor roundabout - lane closures and two-way traffic lights electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm August 8 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - three-Way traffic lights for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A30, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor, junction to Temple Tor, junction - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turfdown Roundabout lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - carriageway closure for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme, eastbound, diversion - Stoketon Cross, A388 to Hatt roundabout, return southbound to Carkeel roundabout to rejoin A38, westbound, diversion - As above in reverse, For Broad lane closure - Use the Trematon to Stoketon local road and then follow above diversions, For B3271 closure - Burrington road, B3271 and follow above diversions.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 12 to 4am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Tideford - two-way signals for white lining/road markings.
• A38, from 6am August 13 to 8pm November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A30, from 8pm August 13 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam exit slip road lane closed for inspection works.
• A38, from 7pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Menheniot lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 4.30am to 8am on August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closure for inspections, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel roundabout to Trematon two-way traffic lights for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.