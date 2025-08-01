FOUR members of a surf life saving club are preparing to walk 78 miles in just three days on the Cornish coast.
Harry Edwards, Stephen Spiers, Graham Dodd and Dan Alsop will be raising money for their club, the Carlyon Bay Surf Life Saving Club.
The four men are aiming to walk around the distance of a marathon – 26 miles – each day.
The first leg later this month will be from Praa Sands in the west of Cornwall to Coverack on the Lizard Peninsula. The second day will see the quartet aiming for Portscatho, while the third leg is due to end at Carlyon Bay.
The walkers are hoping to raise a total of £1,200 – via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carlyonbay-slsc-1 – towards new equipment for the club.
