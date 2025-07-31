A return visit from K’antu Ensemble is a much-anticipated highlight for Calstock Arts.
Visitors can on Sunday, October 12 can step into a vibrant tapestry of sound with this acclaimed early music collective who are renowned for their exhilarating fusion of classical, folk, and world traditions.
They breathe new life into early repertoire, reimagined through a global lens that is as scholarly as it is spirited. Expect an immersive afternoon of rediscovered melodies, reimagined traditions, and spirited musical storytelling from one of the UK’s most adventurous early music ensembles.
Founded in 2012 by soprano and director Ruth Hopkins, K’antu Ensemble explore the lesser-known corners of early music, weaving together the rhythmic vitality of Renaissance Europe, the rich textures of South American dance music, and the raw energy of traditional folk.
Their name – derived from an ancient Peruvian and Bolivian musical tradition – hints at the ensemble’s fascination with the crosscurrents of global musical exchange.
The concert features repertoire from the Codex Martínez Compañón (c. 1782-1785) – a manuscript in nine volumes containing 20 musical scores, the Cancionero de Palacio – a spanish manuscript of Renaissance music compiled between the mid-1470s and the beginning of the 16th century, and Terpsichore (1612) – a compendium of over 300 instrumental dances arranged by German composer Michael Praetorius.
This specially selected line-up of musicians bring lively interpretations of the works offering infectious rhythms, and a deep sense of connection to music’s timeless power to move and unite.
K’antu’s dynamic performances have taken them to major UK venues including Bridgewater Hall, King’s Place, and St Martin-in-the-Fields. They have broadcast live on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune and toured internationally to Hungary, Romania, and Egypt. Their albums Gusto and Dancing & the Divine have been featured on BBC Radio 3’s Early Music Show, Late Junction, and BBC Introducing.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/12-october-kantu-ensemble-music-in-the-age-of-discovery/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.