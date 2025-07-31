The concert features repertoire from the Codex Martínez Compañón (c. 1782-1785) – a manuscript in nine volumes containing 20 musical scores, the Cancionero de Palacio – a spanish manuscript of Renaissance music compiled between the mid-1470s and the beginning of the 16th century, and Terpsichore (1612) – a compendium of over 300 instrumental dances arranged by German composer Michael Praetorius.