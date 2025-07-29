ANDREW Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies is coming to Cornish cinemas from Sunday, September 21.
With a 36-strong cast, over 300 exquisite costumes, and a breathtaking score performed by a 21-piece orchestra, Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera and is a rich, emotional journey.
The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island.
In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé.
With standout songs including ’Til I Hear You Sing, The Beauty Underneath, and the soaring title track Love Never Dies, the show promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for theatre lovers and newcomers alike.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show will be arriving at Flora Cinema Helston, Regal Cinemas Redruth, Phoenix Cinema Falmouth, Plaza Cinema Truro, Lighthouse Newquay, White River Cinema St Austell and Capitlo Cinema Bodmin.
To book tickets, visit: www.cinemalive.com/movie/love-never-dies
