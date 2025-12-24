GUITARIST Remi Harris, accompanied by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt, will present an enthralling evening of music at Calstock Arts on Saturday, April 11.
Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.
Since the age of seven, Remi has dedicated himself to a life of guitar. His playing has taken him from busking on the streets of his local towns to performing at many prestigious events and venues including Buckingham Palace, and on national radio and television.
Remi has been performing with Tom Moore for over ten years, during which time they have developed a remarkable musical affinity.
Since graduating from The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2011 where he is currently based, Tom has performed around the UK with a variety of bands and musical projects, including recently supporting Jools Holland.
Chris Nesbitt is a jazz and blues guitarist and teacher from Northern Ireland, currently based in the South West. Since graduating from Bath Spa University, Chris has performed with various groups across the UK, playing gypsy jazz, blues, rock and RnB.
In 2025, Remi toured with his blues rock project Man of the World: the Music of Peter Green, performing at various venues.
He has recently released his third book Gypsy Jazz Soloing Etudes, a follow-up to his previous book 100 Gypsy Jazz Guitar Licks, which made it into the Top 10 in the Amazon Charts, as well as working on a keenly anticipated new album.
With a formidable technique and a genuine passion for the guitar, the ease and warmth of Remi’s stage presence, together with his virtuoso talent, will have concert goers captivated.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/11-april-remi-harris-hot-club-trio/
