Simon Collett was working at Bodmin Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) when a man threw a clear liquid in his face. In that terrifying moment, Simon feared the worst: “Is it acid? Am I going to be disfigured? Am I going to be blind?”
The incident is one of several highlighted in We Refuse Abuse, a national campaign launched by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, which operates Cornwall’s HWRCs for Cornwall Council. The campaign aims to expose and stop the growing wave of aggression faced by staff.
James Maughn, who worked at Connon Bridge HWRC near Liskeard, was so traumatised after being threatened with having his throat ripped out, he had to change his job.
Cornwall Council wholeheartedly supports the campaign and says it will not tolerate abuse towards any staff at the HWRCs or Cornwall’s rubbish and recycling collection crews.
Councillor Loic Rich, cabinet member with responsibility for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said: “Thank you to these men for speaking out and sharing their experiences. No one should be treated like this when simply doing their job. “Any violence against our staff or our contractors will not be tolerated. Incidents like these are reported to the police and we will ban abusive or aggressive members of the public from our centres.”
John Scanlon, CEO of SUEZ, added: “Millions of people use recycling centres every year and the overwhelming majority of these visitors are wonderful and the main reason many of our colleagues enjoy their front-facing roles.
“However, a small minority have caused members of our team enormous stress and upset and we want to ensure this upward trend in verbal and physical assaults does not continue.”
