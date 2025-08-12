Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 northbound, Zelah - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm June 11 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm July 28 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 7pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turfdown Roundabout lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 12 to 4am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Tideford - two-way signals for white lining/road markings.
• A30, from 7pm August 13 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to St Erth - 2-way signals for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm August 13 to 4am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 13 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam exit slip road lane closed for inspection works.
• A38, from 7pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Menheniot lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 4.30am to 8am on August 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closure for inspections, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A30, from 7pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to Loggans Moor - lane closures for carriageway resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel roundabout to Trematon two-way traffic lights for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Carminow - lane closure for signage works.
• A30, from 6am August 23 to 10pm August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Redruth between Scorrier and Avers, junction eastbound and westbound, carriageways for Live at Scorrier Housel held at Scorrier House TR16 5AW. Expected numbers up to 10.000 per day.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.